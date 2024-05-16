VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

