HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

