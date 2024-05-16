Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s previous close.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

