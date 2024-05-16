Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s previous close.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.
