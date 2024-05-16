Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

EARN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EARN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

