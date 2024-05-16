Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omeros Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 81,348 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

