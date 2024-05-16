ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $16.68 on Thursday. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

