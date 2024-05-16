Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.14. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.