Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

