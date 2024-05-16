Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expands By 8.1%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,734 shares of company stock worth $9,001,524. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

