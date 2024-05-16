Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expands By 8.1%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Biohaven Price Performance
NYSE BHVN opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $62.21.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Biohaven
Institutional Trading of Biohaven
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
