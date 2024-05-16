Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of Progyny worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 2.5 %

Progyny stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

