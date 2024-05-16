Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

