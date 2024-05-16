Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.
About Coloplast A/S
