Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.890-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89-$3.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.96.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NXT stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Nextracker has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

