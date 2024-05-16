Autoscope Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

