CompoSecure, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

