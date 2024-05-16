Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, reports. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

