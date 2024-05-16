Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

