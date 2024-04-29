Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300.31 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.19 billion and $300.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.20 or 0.05033445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00055299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,827,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,643,169,874 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.