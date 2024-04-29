Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $150.31. 188,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,136. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $110.80 and a 52 week high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

