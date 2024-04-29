Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 156,959 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 535,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,103. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.