Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,305 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $8,176,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,830,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 114,343 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,761,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,303,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

