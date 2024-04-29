Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $103.77 million and $7.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00055299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

