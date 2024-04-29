Choreo LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 708.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 65,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.68. 421,929 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

