Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.42. 1,350,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

