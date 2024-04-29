Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 384,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

