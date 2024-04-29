Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,946 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 302,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 216,894 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 97,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $81.25. 1,273,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,984. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

