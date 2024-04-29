Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,866 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.