Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

