Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.41. 29,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,144. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

