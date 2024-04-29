Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 203,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

