Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 319,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,951. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

