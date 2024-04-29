Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 319,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,951. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.