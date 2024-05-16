Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $227,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Samsara Stock Down 3.4 %

Samsara stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 2,856,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,321,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,763 shares of company stock valued at $55,980,568. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

