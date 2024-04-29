Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,071. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $25.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

