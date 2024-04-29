Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 122,979 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,090. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,147. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.