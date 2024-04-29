Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 90,482 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,482 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of First American Financial worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 745,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,454. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

