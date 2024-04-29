Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 357,506 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,506 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $127,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. 2,564,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

