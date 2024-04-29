TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $52,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 476,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 251.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 276,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $142.82. 1,695,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,339. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

