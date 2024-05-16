Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $354.34. 23,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.26 and its 200 day moving average is $288.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $5.727 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.