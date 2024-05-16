Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.38. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3,008 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.52%.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
