Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.61

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 78808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

