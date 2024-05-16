Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.55

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 63252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.