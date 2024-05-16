ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.20

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 19599076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
