ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.20

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 19599076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

