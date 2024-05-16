Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 13,086,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,538,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

