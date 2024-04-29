Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $130.19. 2,651,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

