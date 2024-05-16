Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 3.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,184,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,102,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mullen Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) by 1,064.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Mullen Automotive worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.