Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 3.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,184,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,102,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
