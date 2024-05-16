iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.38

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 26484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

