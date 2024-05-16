Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expands By 17.2%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,175. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

