iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 49,986 shares.The stock last traded at $33.61 and had previously closed at $33.78.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $552.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,578,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

