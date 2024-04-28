Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. 54,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

