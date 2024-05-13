Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 297,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,918,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,701,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,584,988. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $323.96 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day moving average of $415.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

