Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,058. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

